PeakMind launches free stress management and performance boost helpline for engineering and NEET aspirants

PeakMind has launched a helpline as a part of its program COMPETE, to help students handle pressure during engineering and medical entrance exams such as JEE and NEET 2022

Furthermore, the company aims to help the students address their fears and help them stay calm before the exam by providing one-on-one coaching by experts. The helpline will allow users to connect with an expert in a non-judgemental environment. Since in most cases, the parents are also equally stressed as the student, the service is made available to the parents also so that they can stay positive and also learn to help their child in a more productive manner.

The PeakMind team has been working with thousands of students aspiring for JEE and NEET, and knows what exactly works for them and what challenges they face. The users need to provide their basic details to get started. The service is free for students appearing in the entrance exams for 2022 till July’22 end.

“Clearing these competitive exams still remains one of the biggest family and social dreams in India. I come from a small town and still remember how the whole town had celebrated my selection in IIT, but I also remember the huge disappointment & heartbreak of some of my bright peers who didn’t make it. Students put multiple years of hard work, passion, energy and emotions for this race with high hopes,” Neeraj Kumar, CEO, PeakMind, said.

Read also: IIT Madras introduces two-year MA programmes in Development Studies, English Studies, and Economics