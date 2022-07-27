PeakMind launches AbroadWell to provide psychological support to overseas students

Med-ed-tech platform PeakMind has launched AbroadWell, a prep programme for students traveling and living abroad. Under the programme students will be provided direct access to dedicated mental strength-building and emotional enhancement by Emotional and Mental Strength coaches, according to the official statement. The training will be provided through One-on-One coaching, assessments, and 10 hours of specialised skills development sessions in audio video format through Whatsapp.

According to the statement, the programme has been launched after the success of the COMPETE programme for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 aspirants. It is developed to aid the students in learning skills for a smooth transition and overcome struggles in living abroad, the statement noted.

“The programme aims to enable the students to be well aware, take their security as a priority, understand and manage their emotions to stay focused on their goals. The programme also aims to provide a personal emotional and mental strength coach for continuous and confidential support to the students and parents,” Neeraj Kumar, CEO, PeakMind, said.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that the programme will tackle students’ nervousness while traveling or living abroad. The aim of the programme, as per the statement, is to equip students to effectively counter cross-cultural barriers and homesickness, overcome climate uncertainty and overwhelming emotions, manage academic and financial expectations, stay fit and focused, and take care of the safety concerns which arise when students move abroad.

As per the statement, the programme has two packages. The first package is AbroadWell which includes one month of post-departure support to a child with an expert emotional and mental strength coach, which costs Rs 15,000, and the second package is AbroadWellPlus which includes three months of post-departure support for both children and parent which is priced at Rs 25,000.

