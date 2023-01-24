Paytm partners with IITs, DPS to offer online payment of fees

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm has partnered with several academic institutions across India with the aim to enable users to pay fees from the comfort of their homes, an official release said.

According to the release, the company has partnered with institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, IIT Madras, Manipal University, Amity University, Thapar University, Delhi Public School, CMR National Public School, LPU, Galgotias University, Apeejay Group, Resonance, Allen Institute, Aakash, Made Easy, Career Launcher, among others.

The collaboration will help parents to use Paytm to pay both recurring and non-recurring fees for school, college, hostel and tuition with flexible payment options — Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, Netbanking, Credit Card and Debit Cards. This eliminates the need for users to physically go and stand in long queues to pay the fees, the release added.

Additionally, the collaboration will help educational institutes to collect fees in a secure manner without any additional charge. With the Paytm app, institutes can keep a track of all their transactions at one place. For easy reconciliation, the company also provides customised payment reports and dashboard to the institutes, the release said.

How to pay education fees on Paytm: