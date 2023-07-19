PayNearby launches infotainment radio platform for small retailers offering life-skill content

Banking and digital network, PayNearby has launched PayNearby Radio, a platform curated for active retailers to provide them with snackable content that helps them grow unabated in life. It is aligned with the company’s vision to mass-modernise the retail sector across the country and create a thriving ecosystem for its retail partners, bringing them at par with the current times, an official release said.

PayNearby Radio aims to combine entertainment with valuable life-skill recommendations that will help retailers further their life-goals. Currently available in Hindi, the content will be made available in other regional languages as well.

“At PayNearby, our motto is to create a conducive environment that helps our retail partners grow unabated in life. PayNearby Radio is an initiative dedicated to empowering their personal and economic well-being. Content that are tailormade for our retailers will ensure that we are able to add substantial value to their livelihood and lifestyles. Overtime, we look forward to evolve this platform into a medium that allows our retailers and their families to showcase their talent and create the go-to engagement channel for them,” Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD, CEO, PayNearby, said.

PayNearby Radio has a familiar interface, similar to popular social media platforms and enables retailers to like and share content, fostering collaboration and amplifying reach. PayNearby aims to evolve radio into a valuable two-way conduit for retailer communication.