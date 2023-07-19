scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PayNearby launches infotainment radio platform for small retailers offering life-skill content

PayNearby Radio aims to combine entertainment with valuable life-skill recommendations that will help retailers further their life-goals.

Written by FE Education
PayNearby Radio has a familiar interface, similar to popular social media platforms and enables retailers to like and share content.
PayNearby Radio has a familiar interface, similar to popular social media platforms and enables retailers to like and share content.

Banking and digital network, PayNearby has launched PayNearby Radio, a platform curated for active retailers to provide them with snackable content that helps them grow unabated in life. It is aligned with the company’s vision to mass-modernise the retail sector across the country and create a thriving ecosystem for its retail partners, bringing them at par with the current times, an official release said.

PayNearby Radio aims to combine entertainment with valuable life-skill recommendations that will help retailers further their life-goals. Currently available in Hindi, the content will be made available in other regional languages as well.

“At PayNearby, our motto is to create a conducive environment that helps our retail partners grow unabated in life. PayNearby Radio is an initiative dedicated to empowering their personal and economic well-being. Content that are tailormade for our retailers will ensure that we are able to add substantial value to their livelihood and lifestyles. Overtime, we look forward to evolve this platform into a medium that allows our retailers and their families to showcase their talent and create the go-to engagement channel for them,” Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD, CEO, PayNearby, said.

Also Read
Also Read

PayNearby Radio has a familiar interface, similar to popular social media platforms and enables retailers to like and share content, fostering collaboration and amplifying reach. PayNearby aims to evolve radio into a valuable two-way conduit for retailer communication.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 15:10 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS