Pathways School Gurgaon introduces international baccalaureate career related programme

World Academy of Career Programmes (WACP), educational research organisation, has announced the launch of its career-related courses at the Pathways School Gurgaon. According to an official release, the school will deliver IB Career-related Programme (IBCP) through multiple academic streams to foster 21st century skills.

Under the programme students of grade 11th and 12th at the Pathways School will be able to choose courses in Artificial Intelligence, Sports Management, Business Administration, Accounts and Financial Management, among others.

“We already offer Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), Middle Years Programme (IB MYP), and Diploma Programme (IBDP). Our decision to take up the IB Career Programme (IBCP) was only natural as we feel IBCP is the right choice for our students who are looking at keeping pace with the changing world and want additional career options,” Rohit Sen Bajaj, School Director, Pathways School Gurgaon, said.

Stefanie Leong, head, Development and Recognition Asia-Pacific, International Baccalaureate added that the programme will prepares students for further studies and success in the workforce.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that Pathways School will organize a career seminar for students and their Parents on January 21, 2023. Registrations for the same are open for students from grade 8th onwards.