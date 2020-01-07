Passionate about journalism? Here’s your chance to learn from world’s best

Apart from students, bloggers, vloggers, photojournalists, and reporters from across the globe are also eligible to apply.

Those who have a passion for journalism and are eager to take it up as a career here’s good news for them. British Council has invited applications for ‘Future News Worldwide 2020.’ ‘Future News Worldwide 2020’ is a notable international conference for the next generation of journalists run by the British Council in association with some of the world’s reputed media organizations.

Important dates-

The last date to submit online application is February 14, 2020.

Know who can apply-

‘Future News Worldwide 2020’ is available to undergraduate and postgraduate students from any country. The interested applicants should be able to speak English at an advanced level. The candidate needs to demonstrate a passion for choosing a career in journalism.

Apart from students, bloggers, vloggers, photojournalists, and reporters from across the globe are also eligible to apply.

Age limit-

The minimum age limit of candidate is 18 years as of July 1, 2020. The upper age limit has been capped at 25 years.

Know how to apply-

(1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website of the British council or https://www.britishcouncil.org/future-news-worldwide.

(2) After visiting the web page, one needs to scroll down and click on ‘Applications for Future News Worldwide 2020 are open NOW’.

(3) You will get a link for the application form, click on it.

(4) Now fill the form as stated there.

‘Future News Worldwide 2020’ is offering an equally rich and packed program for the next generation of newsmakers and content creators. In 2019, more than 3,000 people sent their applications to participate and hence, the competition for places will be strong.

‘Future News Worldwide 2020’ is a two-day event to be held at Sky Central – the global headquarters of the Sky Group in Isleworth, London in July 2020.

Several reputed media organisations such as Reuters, Google News Initiative, Facebook and UK Schools of Journalism, will participate in this mega event. The conference is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the next generation of top journalists to hone their skills and make global connections.