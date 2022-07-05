Parliamentary Committee urges govt to allow deemed universities to be known as ‘Universities’, here’s the reason why

A parliamentary committee has urged the Centre to consider allowing the deemed universities in India to use the term ‘University’. This is in respect to avoiding confusion abroad as most foreign countries don’t use such nomenclature. The report was prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports in an amendment of clause 23 of the UGC Act, 1956. The report suggested for the deemed universities shed the prefix.

The committee recommended that government should give active consideration to the demand and make changes to clause 23 of the UGC Act 1956. The report has also stated that the term ‘deemed university’ creates a lot of confusion in foreign countries as there is no concept of deemed university in many parts of the world. The term must be changed to ‘University’.

Other than this, a report of National Education Policy 20220 also made the same recommendation in their report “Review of education standards, accreditation process, research, examination reforms and academic environment in Deemed/Private Universities/other Higher Education Institutions”

According to the report, the higher education department of the Union ministry of education informed the committee, there is only 30% of the universities and 20 per cent of the colleges are accredited in India. It should be noted that there is a long way to go as, out of 50,000 colleges, there were less than 9,000 colleges that are accredited. The committee was chaired by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.