Parliament passes bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation University into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

Parliament has passed the bill to convert the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be university, into Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, an autonomous central institution.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, which also seeks to expand the scope of the University from beyond the railways to cover the entire transport sector to support the ambitious growth and modernisation in the field, was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. It was cleared by the Lok Sabha last week, also by a voice vote.

Union Railways and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to the debate on the bill on Monday in the Upper House. “Railways’ national training institute is established in Gujarat. This university covers the entire transport sector. Railway plays an important role in that,” Vaishnaw said.

He stated several campuses of the university will be set up in various parts of the country and children will be able to take admission. The minister further added the bill has provision to use the existing training infrastructure. “This is a public university. Already, the Ministry of Railways has made provision of Rs 166 crore in the budget plus there is another budget being worked out for the construction of the building. This is going to be a publically funded university,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister said the university is going to have global standards of education.

“If we look at correlated institutes of the world then MIT in the US is probably the best in the world. The way they have taken up transportation focussed courses and created the best cadre of people who are serving all over the world,” the minister said. He said the government has already collaborated with the MIT.

“We will be tying up with many other institutes in the world. The thought process will be that the students who come out of this university not only serve the transportation sector of India but also they should be capable and be prepared for serving the transportation sector all over the world,” Vaishnaw adeed.

With inputs from PTI.

