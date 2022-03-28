Pariksha Pe Charcha to return on April 01 in Delhi; it will soon focus on students enrolled in higher education

The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on April 1, 2022, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, said in a media briefing in New Delhi, today. After two years, this edition will be an on-ground event at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, wherein 1,000 students from different schools in the Delhi NCR region will attend and get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event will be live telecast on Doordarshan (DD National, DD News, DD India), radio channels, TV channels, digital media including YouTube channels of EduMinofIndia, narendramodi, pmoindia, pibindia, Doordarshan National, MyGovIndia, DDNews, RajyaSabha TV, Swayam Prabha.

According to the Minister, Pariksha Pe Charcha is a public movement which is now taking the shape of a formal institution. Although the event is focused on students between grade nine and 12, it will soon cater to higher education students and boost their self-confidence.

The event will be live-streamed across centrally funded higher education institutions, including institutions under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, medical colleges and nursing schools, and other related institutions. In addition, Governors of different states will organise live streaming of the event at the respective houses, where-in students will be invited to watch.

He further stated during the briefing that this year’s Pariksha pe Charcha is important as, after two years, examinations are being held offline. Hence, it is crucial to address various issues faced by students such as stress to improve their confidence. Moreover, to popularise the initiative, a creative writing contest on topics such as National Education Policy (NEP), difficulty in teacher’s training in the pandemic has been organised from December 28, 2021, to February 3, 2022. More than 15 lakh student and teachers’ registrations have been recorded on the MyGov portal, and 2,000 students and teachers were chosen and recognised by National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Participants selected through competitions on MyGov will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book, written by the Prime Minister.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique initiative by PM Modi to help students overcome the fear of examinations. It is a social, physiological challenge students, parents, and teachers face. Several initiatives such changing examination patterns and reducing syllabus have been taken to minimise exam-related stress. This initiative is a way to counsel students lead by the PM himself,” the Minister said.

This event has been organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The first edition of Prime Minister’s interaction programme ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’, was held on February 16, 2018. The second edition was held with with school and college students under ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’, on January 29, 2019 and the third edition on January 20, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online on April 07, 2021.

