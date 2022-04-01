Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi advises students to celebrate exams as festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students not to get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well, and also urged parents and teachers to not force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children. Interacting with students appearing for board examinations in the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, Modi said technology is not a bane and should be used effectively as he took questions from them as well as teachers on several issues. Students can use ‘online’ medium to gain knowledge and execute it offline, he added.

He advised students to celebrate exams as festivals and without any stress.”You are not giving exams for the first time. In a way, you are exam-proof. Thus, do not be stressed. Remember that you have successfully overcome exams before,” he said. “This is my favourite programme but due to Covid I couldn’t meet you. This gives me special happiness as I am meeting you after a long time,” PM Modi told the audience at the Talkatora Stadium here drawing a round of applause.

To a question, he also noted that the National Education Policy announced by his government has been wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of the country, and said consultative process for it was exhaustive.Outdated ideas and policies from the 20th century can’t guide India’s development trajectory in the 21st century, he said, adding that change has to come with times.

“People find ways to criticise what the government does. I am happy that NEP is being welcomed by everyone. This is not made by government but country’s citizens, students and teacher for the future of the country,” he added.Asked by a student about how should they prepare keeping in mind the changes in board examination and college admissions, Modi said competition should be considered the biggest gift of life.

“We should invite competition then only we will get tested. You are lucky to have such opportunities. You have more choices,” he said. He also urged parents and teachers to not force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children.

“Students should not feel they are under pressure from teachers and parents to score good marks. Parents should not inject their dreams into children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely,” he said.Kenny Patel from Gujarat’s Vadodara asked how can one complete syllabus along with proper revision and also get proper sleep.”Why are you scared? It’s not the first time you are taking exams. Now you are reaching the last mile. You have crossed the entire ocean why are you scared of sinking on the shore?” the PM responded.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy.The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.