Pariksha Pe Charcha: Kendriya Vidyalaya hosts nationwide painting competition today

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a painting competition will be conducted in various Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the nation. The event is a part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 initiative. January 23 is also observed as Parakramm Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The event is being held with the theme of “Exam Warrior”, a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is expected to have around 50,000 participants.

The painting competition will be conducted in different schools of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalayas, and state boards.

Around 100 students from various schools will be participating in the event from the nodal Kendriya Vidyalaya. A total of 70 students from a nearby state and central schools have been invited to join the competition. Navodaya Vidyalaya will send around 10 students to join the competition, while 20 students will be from nodal KVs if any in the district.

The five best entries will be given a set of books about freedom fighters. They will also be given a certificate.

The event is conducted to instil patriotism in the students. It is also celebrated to commemorate the life of a great leader.

The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held at the Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi, on January 27. Around 1,200 students from various schools are expected to participate. PM Modi will address students and talk to them about handling exam-related stress and other problems of student life.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: How to participate, Eligibility

The official participation date has been extended to January 27, 2023. Interested candidates can register through the official website: innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.

All students from classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in this annual discussion.