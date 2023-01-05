Pariksha Pe Charcha makes exam stress-free: PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha gives an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, as per an official statement.

On January 27, 2023, PM Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers during the annual ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. The sixth edition of the interaction will be held at the Talkatora Indoor stadium in Delhi.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our #ExamWarriors. I look forward to the programme on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction. #PPC2023,” PM tweeted on Wednesday.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examination. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) said the registrations have more than doubled this year compared to 2022. It said about 38.80 lakh participants (students – 31.24 lakh, teachers – 5.6 lakh, parents – 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC-2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022.

Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have registered for PPC-2023, it said.

With inputs from PTI.