Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi launches masterclass for students! Beating stress may get easier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 shared several measures with students which will help them in beating exam stress. All these measures were shared as part of launching a new programme called ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’. Several videos regarding the same are now also available on the official website – narendramodi.in/parikshapecharcha.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to make the announcement, he tweeted “It is exam season and as our #ExamWarriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams.”



This series aims to bring together all the important themes which the Prime Minister has touched upon in his interactions. As can be seen from the website, it hosts several videos of him, text summary of the concepts and graphics which cover messages like ‘ what is the right attitude towards exams’, ‘confidence in and out of the exam hall’, time management, handling difficult subjects, how to concentrate, ‘making the most of memory’, ‘setting goals’, and much more.

Other than this, the Ministry of Education recently announced that the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held on January 27 in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. During the event, PM will be sharing tips to overcome exam stress and answer questions related to education and career.



Pariksha Pe Charcha: How to participate, Eligibility



The official participation date has been extended to January 27, 2023. Interested candidates can register through the official website, which is – innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023.



All students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in this annual discussion.

