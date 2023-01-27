‘Criticism is integral to democracy’, says PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started to interact with students, teachers, and parents at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. “‘Criticism is integral to democracy” said PM Modi while addressing the students’ queries at the event held at Talkatora Stadium on January 27, 2023. “Who critices and with what intention is important. There is a difference between allegation and criticism, latter is valuable, former is vendetta,” added the PM.

He further added, “How should average students focus on studies? Identify your capabilities and be confident about it. Such students outperform themselves.”

“Prime Minister Modi aims to prepare students for the 21st century with exam warriors, National Education Policy,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Preadhan at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event conducted by the PM to address issues of students on examination pressure, study related stress, time management, and other related queries. This year, a record 38 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registrations are neary 15 lakh higher than last year, as per Pradhan.