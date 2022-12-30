Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Today (Dec 30, 2022) is the last day for the registration process of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Students, teachers, and parents can register for PPC 2023 through the official site of My Gov at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023. The link to the registration process will be disabled at the end of the day.

Students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 are eligible to participate in PPC and appear for creative writing competitions and win a chance to interact with the Prime Minister. In PPC 2023, the Prime Minister will share the tips to students to overcome the stress and answer their questions related to education and career. He will also interact with parents and students to help them to accomplish their goals.

Around 2050 students, teachers and parents will be selected through competitions on MyGov, will be awarded with Pariksha Pe Charcha kits and a certificate signed by the director of NCERT and a copy of the book, ‘Exam Warrior’.

How to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023?