Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Important instructions for students, teachers, parents registering to interact with PM Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: In a positive news, the registration process for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 has been extended by a week. The earlier deadline which was January 20 has been extended to January 27. Students, teachers, parents can now register for Pariksha Pe Charcha at mygov.in. This would be the fifth edition of the PPC. The Ministry of Education took to Twitter and shared the news. Check out the tweet here.

#PPC2022 is here with Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi . Registration date has been extended till 27th January 2022, participate and become #ExamWarriors. Visit: https://t.co/oYeFu1ZTqs pic.twitter.com/yvC9GXe2zh — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 23, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Selection

In the selection process, an online creative writing competition will be conducted. This process will help participants to get selected and featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

Participants (parents, teachers, students) will have to register themselves first on the MyGov platform. After that, they will have to submit their writing on a specific theme. Students of Class 9, 10, 11, and 12 can register using the following guide.

Step 1: Visit the official website: MyGov website at mygov.in

Step 2: Click on, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’

Step 3: Now click on ‘Participate now’

Step 4: Key in all the required details

Step 5: Click, ‘submit’

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future references.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Guidelines to keep in mind

There are certain guidelines to keep in mind before registering for the PPC 2022.

1) The participation is open only for school students of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th .

2) For those wishing to participate from outside India: registration can be done using OTP sent on the registered email ID.

3) Students can participate in only one theme.

4) Word limit must also not be exceeded.

5) The question for the Prime Minister must not exceed 500 characters.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Theme this year

Theme for teachers: National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat and Covid-19 pandemic: opportunities and challenges.

Theme for Parents: Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao, local to global: vocal for local and lifelong students’ yearning for learning.

Theme for students: Exam stress management strategies during COVID-19, Self-reliant School for Self-reliant India, Digital Collaboration in Classrooms, Environmental conservation and climate change resilience among others.

Interested students, teachers and parents can visit the official website, innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022 for further doubts and queries.