Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a virtual interaction session with the students appearing for their exams this year. PM Modi said that he had a strong urge to meet his young audience but had to ‘leave behind’ that chance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi said that the root cause of the exam fear among the students was the pressure created by others. He said that all parents must see that the exams are not the ultimate parameter of the success in life and help their children in ‘enjoying the exams’ rather than fearing it. In his success mantra, PM Modi told the students to not avoid the challenges of tough subjects and should face them. The children must understand that everything is not for everyone.