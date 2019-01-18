Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: Important advice to students, teachers, parents from Prime Minister Modi on January 29

Students from Grade 9 and above are required to take part in an online competition that is open from 7th-17th January.

The second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on January 29, 2019, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. This time students, teachers and even parents from all over India need to clear an online competition first organized from January 7 to 17, 2019, in order to get the chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

It is a unique platform for students, parents, and teachers to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss issues relating to exams and the stress related to the same.

Students from Grade 9 and above (till graduation) are required to take part in an online competition that is open from 7th-17th January. The parents and teachers of the students are also eligible for this competition.

Only the best answers would be featured during the Prime Minister’s interactive session at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0. This time the interactive session is open to participants from across the country and abroad via video-conference.

Competition details for students from classes 9 to 12:

1. Catchy caption contest

Students need to suggest a witty, and meaningful caption for the image up to 150 characters. Selected winners will have an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister at the venue of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

2. I am Inspired Contest’

Was there something in the book ‘Exam Warriors’ that made the students look at exams, or life, differently? It could be a mantra, it could be a concept, or it could be the whole ‘Exam Warriors’ book itself. The students have to tell one instance or situation where something from ‘Exam Warriors’ inspired them to deal with a situation or do something different. Entries can be in both video (URL of Youtube video of up to 60 seconds) and text (maximum 500 characters).