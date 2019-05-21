Parents, take note: 59 private schools in Delhi may soon hike fees by 5-10%

The Delhi government has granted permission to 59 private schools to increase their fees by 5 to 10%. All private schools operating on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land require prior approval from the Directorate of Education (DoE) before effecting a fee hike. There are 301 private schools in the national capital built on DDA land. Out of these, 267 had approached DoE for permission for a fee hike. "After detailed audit of the schools, 59 of them which were in deep shortage of funds have been allowed to hike the fees by 5-10 per cent. The fee hike will be limited to tution fees only," a senior DoE official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Some of the schools that have been allowed to hike their fees are - Mayur Public School in Patparganj, Indraprastha World School in Paschim Vihar and Heritage School in Rohini, as per a report in a national daily. The education directorate had allowed private unaided schools an 'interim fee hike' of up to 15% in 2017 to implement recommendations of the seventh pay commission on salaries of teachers and other employees. The DoE had added a rider for the schools asking them to get their financial accounts audited by the government in a fixed period of time. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had withdrawn the order last year saying that any hike would be permitted only after the accounts of the schools seeking permission were audited. The schools had moved the Delhi High Court and secured a stay on the order in March. But a double bench of the HC ruled in Delhi government's favour in April. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had welcomed the court order. \u201cDelhi government, in it audit report of schools that were willing to increase their fees, found that they had excess money than they were spending. Delhi has an honest government which understands the pain of parents. Schools have a right to charge fees according to their expenditure but this government will not allow them to increase their arbitrarily,\u201d Sisodia posted on Twitter.