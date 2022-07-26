Parents should sign indemnity bond after students commit suicide, asks Coimbatore private school

Parents of students of a private school in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu have been reportedly asked to sign an ‘indemnity bond’, which has irked them. According to an official statement, even though the parents have expressed displeasure over the school’s move, the institution, which is located on Avanashi Road has claimed it was not compulsory,

However, some parents have claimed that the school has forced them to sign the ‘indemnity bond” or take a transfer certificate and admit their ward in other schools, the statement added. The ‘indemnity bond’ has displeased the parents as it suggests the school is not responsible for any crime or untoward incidents happening to their students, sources in the school said.

Furthermore, it added that the management has not compelled the parents to sign the bond. The step has been taken for the institution’s safety as the management is afraid that incidents similar to the one in Kallakurichi district could harm their reputation, the statement noted.

According to the police, no complaint has been lodged so far in the case either with the administration, police or the education department.

The move comes after a 17-year old female class 12 student was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises in a private residential school in Chinnasalem’s Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from Kallakurichi. The girl was suspected to have died by sucide by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

The incident led to violent protests by people demanding justice for the death of the girl student who set fire to vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and ransacked and vandalised the school.

In another incident, a class 12 girl student of a government school near Tiruvallur was found dead on Monday on the premises of the institution-run hostel, police said. Reportedly she died by suicide (hanging) and an FIR has been registered in the case, police noted.

With inputs from PTI.

