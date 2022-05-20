Parents of WB state-run school students to get mid-day meal supplies in summer vacation

West Bengal state-run schools have been directed by the state government to provide mid-day meal supplies to students’ parents during summer vacations so that they are not deprived of the facility.

According to a school education department official, this marks the first time that midday meal supplies are going to be distributed to school students during the pandemic period. Previously, these mid-day meals were provided for school students during the Covid-19 period while schools were closed.

All the district magistrates in the state were directed through a notice to arrange for the distribution of the midday meal supplies to the guardians of beneficiary students. Officials were further asked to chalk out a distribution plan by May 25 in order for the distribution of supplies to be carried out at every school.

As per the notice each student is entitled to two kilogram of rice, two kilogram of potato, 250 g of sugar, 250 gram of pulses, and one piece of soap.

“This is a good step. We will fix a date after May 25, and ask a section of the employees and teachers to come to the school to hand over the uncooked mid-day meal items to the guardians,” Firoza Begum, headmistress of a primary school in Murshidabad district said.

