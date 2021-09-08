‘Paramedical courses offer tremendous scope for students from Tier-2 cities’

Gopal Narayan Singh University

With the gradual decline of Covid cases, universities are witnessing increased inquiries from students who want to put their career back on track. Additionally, students now want to explore new career paths not only to secure their future but also to take maximum benefits of the emerging trends and rising needs. Recently, the health sector has witnessed huge growth and with increased attention on health emergencies, a career in paramedics has become the most sought-after field for a promising career. The potential is extremely huge, especially in tier-2 cities where resources are limited. Now, educational institutions are coming up with courses that are helping students to make a dream career in this field.

Gopal Narayan Singh University, a unit of Deo Mangal Memorial Trust, is one of the leading universities in Bihar. It serves the needs of the learners in the field of ‘Medical, Para-medical, Nursing, Pharmacy, Agricultural Science, Law, Journalism & Mass Communication, Information Technology, Commerce, Library Science & Management’. In conversation with Financial Express Online Govind Narayan Singh, Secretary of Gopal Narayan Singh University talked about the university, its courses, career and more. Excerpts:

What are the courses offered in paramedics?

Courses offered under Paramedical or allied sciences are courses like Bachelor in Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Medical Lab Sciences (BMLS), Bachelor of Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology (BMRIT), Bachelor of Optometry (BOP), and Bachelor of Operation theatre technology (BOTT). Apart from regular degree programs in aforementioned courses, Diploma courses are also offered for aspiring candidates who want to make a career in the medical field as a Health professional. Candidates who want to make a career in teaching and research, Master degree courses are also available in respective fields.

What average income students can expect after these courses?

Normally income prospects of students depend upon their qualifications and skills of the candidates. However, for an average bachelor degree holder in the field of Physiotherapy one can expect to earn a monthly income of 30k-40k. However, their income gradually increases with experience and higher qualification. Candidate’s acquiring a Master degree in Physiotherapy are highly sought-after professionals in teaching, research and sports academies can expect to get an average salary of 1 lac onwards.

Similarly, income potential for candidates of Lab science, Radiology & Image technology, Optometry or OT Technology varies somewhere between 20k-25k to start-with. In the Government sector the emoluments are slightly higher.

What is the scope in tier-2 cities?

All the Paramedical courses offer tremendous scope for students particularly in Tier-2 cities. As per estimates there are only .59 physiotherapists per 10000 population whereas the WHO guidelines are much higher. This indicates that there is a severe demand and supply gap of physiotherapy professionals in India which includes Tier -2 cities. Similarly other professionals like Lab technologists, Radiology& Image technicians or OT technologists are also in great demand. Since the government as well as the private sector is more and more focused on strengthening the health care facility infrastructure in tier -2 cities scope for these professionals has widened as ever. We have observed that in recent years corporate hospitals have also started to establish their facilities in tier -2 cities which has made observable and marked change in quality of health service in these areas as well as enhancing the scope of paramedical courses also.

Physiotherapists can establish their own physiotherapy Clinics/Centers whereas BMLS or BMRIT candidates can also start their own centers however under guidance of a pathologist or Radiologist.

Where do students get placements?

As far as placement is concerned there is a wide range of organizations where they can expect to get placed. Most importantly, the government sector remains the silver lining where there is tremendous avenue for these professionals to get jobs. There has been an ever-increasing demand of Paramedical professionals in the government sector as there has been huge investments in providing curative as well as diagnostic facilities for patients as near as possible. Previously patients had to travel to cities to get their routine lab tests, X-ray or scanning done. But now thanks to different government schemes all these facilities are being created right at up to PHC level thereby increasing the scope of placement for these professionals.

Besides the Government sector, paramedical graduates can expect to get placement in Private Hospitals, Diagnostic centers.

Govind Narayan Singh, Secretary, Gopal Narayan Singh University

How has the pandemic changed the scenario? Has the demand increased?

The pandemic situation has increased the demand for trained paramedical staff significantly everywhere be it a Metro city or a Tier-2 city. There has been a phenomenal increase in the number of patients due to Covid -19 as well as residual illnesses. There have been times where the number of patients requiring medical care and the number of para medical staff to support them is far outnumbered and beyond imagination. This has also enhanced the realization among all government cadres that investment in health care infrastructure as a percentage of GDP needs to be enhanced across all geographic areas be it Urban or Rural areas. The advertisement for recruitment of Health professionals has seen an upward trend.

We have seen that Physiotherapists have been in great demand for providing chest physiotherapy to covid patients as well as post covid care. There has been a great surge in demand for patients undergoing Lab tests and Scanning facilities.

Are courses available online?

Currently these courses can only be done in regular mode. Since all these courses require hands-on skills and practical learning, regular offline mode would be a realistic mode for conducting these courses. However due to pandemic situations classes are being conducted on blended mode(Offline + Online) in most universities.

Which cities in India have more demand?

As far as government jobs are concerned the demand for these professionals are alike almost everywhere. However, for private sector Jobs demand is normally higher in places like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Gurgaon. There is growing demand for Paramedical professionals in Tier-2 cities also.

What are the challenges in this career?

Challenges for making a career in this field is particularly more related to choice of college that students make. Many colleges are standalone colleges with very little scope for clinical exposure due to lack of practical facilities or proper tie-up with hospitals. Moreover, there is also lack of financial assistance from the government as many courses are out of the ambit of loan facilities. Many meritorious students who are economically weaker are unable to pursue these courses due to lack of financial assistance.