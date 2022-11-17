Pankaj Patel takes charge as chairman of IIMA Board of Governors 

Chairman of Ahmedabad based pharmaceutical major Zydus Lifesciences Limited (ZLL) has taken charge as the fourteenth chairperson of the Indian Institute of Management (IIMA) Board of Governors on Wednesday.

Patel succeeds Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who completed his four years term on November 15th, 2022. Prior to being appointed as Chairperson of the prestigious institute, the ZLL chairman has been a member of the IIMA Board of Governors for eight years. “My appointment as a chairperson comes at an important juncture for the institute when it is at the cusp of the next phase of its growth. I am excited to be a part of this esteemed institute and look forward to working with the Board of Governors, faculty members, students, staff members, the alumni group, and all other relevant stakeholders. The Board envisages a robust growth for the IIMA and has outlined plans to lead the Institute in this direction,” said Patel after he was named as chairman of IIMA Board of Governors assuring to support and share his expertise to the six decades old institution.

Apart from being appointed as chairperson of IIMA Board of Governors, Patel is also the Part Time Non-Official Director in the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India. He is on the Governing Board of IIM Udaipur.

IIMA, founded as an innovative initiative by the Government, industry and international academia in 1961 is having a global footprint and a network with over 80 top international institutions and a presence in Dubai. Its eminent faculty members and close to 40,000 alumni, who are at the helm of influential positions in all walks of life also contribute to its global recognition.

Also Read: 5G, gamification and more: How Metaverse will change the face of Indian education

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn