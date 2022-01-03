Digital technologies enable learners to access learning resources more easily and less expensively than traditional education.

Education has always been a rewarding process for the lifetime of an individual. The learnings not only provide direction but also add on to the purpose. The method of education over the period has evolved only to fulfill these requirements of an individual. “In consonance with the above mentioned ideology the Key learning during the entire year 2021 has been the digitalisation of education which will continue to play a vital role in the teaching & learning mechanism. The pandemic’s two years have prepared the path for greater opportunities and unique learning perspectives”, said Divya Jain, Director & Founder, The Class of One in an exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online. Excerpts:

How has been 2021 for the education sector?



The key learning during the entire year 2021 has been the digitalisation of education which will continue to play a vital role in the teaching-learning process. Online education added flexibility in choosing the schedules best suited to students and promoted self-paced learning. Availability of learning resources and learning new technological tools were an added advantage.

Learning to work with others in a virtual environment can make one more effective leader. One can develop critical leadership skills by utilizing specialized knowledge, creating efficient processes, and making decisions about best communication practices, such as what should be discussed in-person or electronically.

Parents offer their cooperation and are with their children at any age of their learning process. As a school student, you need more attention and support from them. You should see parents as your secondary educators. With online education being more transparent and the parents being more aware of the methodologies used and the school’s effort to provide their children with the best, they are appreciative and become co-partners in identifying learning gaps and rectifying the same.

What role did technological development play in developing the education sector?



Due to advanced technology, everyone is aware of the digital world and its applications. Online learning can be more effective whenever you want to study or refer to any study material. Learning new technological tools has made learning interesting and retention of the concepts effective.

Technological advancement has been a great support for teachers to plan and execute their lessons effectively and create a desirable classroom environment. With reporting tools and analytics, teachers can automate the marking system, digital tests and track the progress of the student’s performance. With the help of such learning platforms, there are no geographical barriers. AR technologies can create interactive and virtual environments for students and help them better engage with the subject.

What kind of changes have been made to redefine the education sector’s goals and objectives?



The school is encouraged to introduce conceptual learning, which prevents students from mugging up what they are being taught. While this will help students understand the concepts better, they will also be able to retain and apply them better.

The pressure of marks often makes students underperform. Instead of focusing on the evaluation on a three-hour exam, the focus on evaluation is now on classroom participation by a student, projects, communication and leadership skills and extracurricular activities.

While teaching, Teachers are encouraged to create a congenial and home-like atmosphere where students can feel empathy and love in the classroom, which reflects in their behaviors. More emphasis is laid on differential teaching as each child has their own pace and ability to learn.

What are the major transformations that happened in 2021?

Digital technologies enable learners to access learning resources more easily and less expensively than traditional education. Students across the country, from all ages, with different socio-economic statuses, have access to classes and resources through the internet. Technologies such as text-to-speech remove the barriers for students with disabilities.

Firstly, from the learners’ point of view, it gives them a happy and interactive classroom, where they feel welcomed and at the same time feel safe, emotionally secure and comfortable within the boundaries of their homes. It has greatly enhanced the teaching-learning process with a drastic technological evolution and finding different ways and means to teach and learn concepts. The teachers have also emerged as adaptive learners by adapting to the newest technologies and processes of teaching with efficiency.

What will be the outlook for 2022?



The future of education appears to be brighter. The pandemic’s two years have prepared the path for greater opportunities and unique learning perspectives. Many structural and functional changes have been outlined in the NEP 2020, and more are underway.

We look forward to several programs where we ensure providing education to students who can only afford a low-cost education wherein students from different geographical and socio-economic backgrounds could enroll.

We will also be conducting several bridge programmes to help learners overcome the learning gaps due to the pandemic and the devoid of educational facilities. We also plan to enhance the classroom experience with skill-building programmes.