Pandemic or no pandemic, IIIT Delhi’s placement rate continues to soar

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi claims to have recorded a 98% placement rate in 2022 with the highest compensation offered overseas to a student at Rs 1.83 crore. Despite the impact of the pandemic on the global job market, the institute precured a total of 730 offers from Indian as well as foreign companies. “The number is going to grow even more as we have started new initiatives to encourage entrepreneurs on the campus,” Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT Delhi, told FE Education in an exclusive interaction.

According to IIIT Delhi’s Placement Statistics 2021-2022 report, B.Tech Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM), Computer Science and Social Sciences (CSSS), Computer Science and Biosciences (CSB), and M.Tech Computer Science Engineering (CSE) were the courses which secured a 100% placement rate. The average B.Tech package was Rs 20.86 lakh per annum and average M. Tech package was Rs 17.41 lakh per annum.

IIIT Delhi runs an entrepreneurship programme and has several setups such a Research and Incubation Center, Electropreneur Park, among other initiatives that aim to create an ecosystem where students and industry can collaborate and thereby open up better career opportunities for students.

However, the Institute’s Alumni career trajectory shows that 65% students take up jobs after graduating while only two percent students begin their own startup. According to Bose the low percentage is due to market trends but the numbers are increasing slowly.

Furthermore, IIIT Delhi has come up with a Medical Cobotics Center in the campus in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The Center will train doctors and other healthcare professionals to work alongside medical robots. “Cobotics basically means robots plus humans. It is relatively a new technology in India. Under this system, doctors perform surgery with the help of autonomous machines or robots,” Bose, explained.

