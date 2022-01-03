Pandemic effect: Education is being democratised

Education is being democratised where irrespective of the age one can get deeper into a particular skill.

By Vishakha Singh

The pandemic has done wonders for the education sector by ushering in a rapid acceptance for distance education, increasing manifold its reach across demographic segments and also multiplying its acceptance as valid education amongst employers.

We saw various trends emerge across the education system with the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. Some schools are opening up now after close to two years, which necessitates SEL (social and emotional learning) support. Students have adopted different ways of learning in today’s unprecedented times. It is essential that we make learning in a school environment convivial for the students to reskill and rebuild their confidence as learners.

Today's schoolchildren are even assembling an ECG machine that earlier only engineers did in colleges. This paradigm shift in democratisation of knowledge opens a new way of skilling across all age categories.

Soft skills are now needed more than ever. Data and digital-related knowledge and leadership skills like empathy and critical thinking are what corporates need, and will continue to do so in 2022 and times to come.

The author is founder & creator, SHIFT (Simple Habits and Ideas for Forward Thinking)