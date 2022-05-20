Oxford University Press partners with BIC Cello for its Summer School

Oxford University Press India (OUP) has collaborated with BIC Cello for its fourth edition of Summer School which is an online initiative, encouraging kids to read and use the summer break to learn while having fun.

As part of its Summer School initiative, OUP would launch three competitions which would include read and draw contest; a writing contest; and a general knowledge contest. The writing contest would encourage children to create their own endings for popular children’s stories, while the Read and Draw contest would empower children to build on their imagination and creativity as they sketch their own version of the story or a character. The General Knowledge contest would encourage children to take interest in the workings of the world around them and develop a global outlook.

Through engaging activities each of these contests would encourage participants to think creatively and develop a passion for reading and writing. The competitions would be open to participants from across India.

“At OUP, we strive to encourage children to develop a love for reading and acquire a life skill that will hold them strong, through any career or life choices made later in life. Reading and writing always complement each other. Thus, given the shared synergies with BIC Cello, we believe this partnership would help both brands achieve our larger mission of empowering future generations with a genuine love for reading and writing,” Sumanta Datta, MD, Oxford University Press India, said

The company claims that the last edition of the Summer School included creative activities such as puppet making and cartoon drawing and saw a growth of 2.5 times as compared to the previous edition. This year with its interesting line up of authors, exciting activities and contests, the Summer School aims to further expand its reach and growth.

