Oxford University Press launches campaign for kids, aims to reinforce NEP 2020

Oxford University Press (OUP) India has launched REaD campaign to encourage reading habits among children. According to Sumanta Datta, managing director OUP India, the campaign aims to enable an ecosystem that would support and encourage the young readers.

“Our vision is to be a part of the national mission of National Education Policy 2020 and equip learners with reading skills so that they become motivated readers of quality content and thrive in the 21st century as lifelong learners,” Datta said.

OUP India had also conducted a panel discussion on the importance of reading in which educationalists, publishers, animators and writers participated. The panellists from India and the UK shared their views on the importance of inculcating reading habits at a young age as well as suggestions on enabling students to grow into avid readers.

Present in the panel were Biswajit Saha, CBSE director, Barry O’Brien, educationalist-quizmaster, Benita Sen, director, OUP UK Andrea Quincey, and Mallika Ghosh, associate director, OUP India, among others.

According to OUP, through this campaign, it will try to empower the community of young readers with sharp comprehension abilities as well as sustainable reading and writing skills. It also aims to encourage the use of both printed materials and digital tools that can reinforce literacy skills and increase engagement.

With inputs from PTI.