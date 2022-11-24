60% students believe overseas degree would provide higher salary in India, reveals Leap-Ipsos Study Abroad report 2022

While 83% aspirants believe an overseas degree will provide job security and better job opportunities in India, 75% students believe foreign degrees provide an edge over peers in terms of competition in the Indian market, revealed Leap-Ipsos Strategy3 Study Abroad Outlook Report 2022. Furthermore, 60% candidates believe an overseas degree would provide a higher salary in the Indian job-industry.

According to the survey, as a means of covering international education costs, 62% students take education loans, 53% rely on scholarships which are university or country specific, 39% rely on family for financial help, whereas, 31% trust on part time jobs or internships among other factors. The average cost of overseas education is $38,500, the study revealed.

Interestingly, in 2022, New Zealand, France, Ireland, and Italy are the top four emerging destinations for study abroad in Indian perspective, as per the report. While top five preferred destinations of 2022 includes the United Kingdom, United States of America (USA), Canada, Australia and Germany. Additionally, 49% aspirants prefer English-speaking countries as destinations, 42% depend on other factors such as university ranking, scholarships, cost of living.

Furthermore, in terms of programme planning, 85% of the aspirants aim to go abroad to pursue a postgraduate degree, while 15% plan to pursue a graduation degree. In addition, the survey showed that the critical reasons for study abroad have remained quality of education and lifestyle, global career opportunities, and better salary packages in industry.

