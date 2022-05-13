Over two years later, Mumbai University’s planned research centre largely remains on paper

More than two years after Mumbai University announced its decision to start Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre for Social Justice, the plan largely remains on paper. The university had announced its plan to start the centre on April 11, 2020 and also put up a cornerstone on December 6, 2020, on the death anniversary of Babasaheb. The work has still not started on the allotted land, IE reported.

Once the centre comes up, it will provide a platform for in-depth research in social sciences and social justice. A budget of Rs 1 crore has already been allotted for the project.

The delay in starting the project has attracted criticism from various quarters, with student activists also questioning the university regarding the same.

“Mumbai University is an educational institution and it is unbelievable that it is acting like a political body. The birth and death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are important dates and varsity garnered much publicity by announcing the project on one and putting up a cornerstone on the other day,” Rohit Dhale of Chatrabharati Vidyarthi Sanghatna, was quoted as saying by IE.

He added, “The administration also issued a press release for the same. But it seems to have forgotten about the project completely after making the publicity. It certainly should not take two years to begin work on the said research centre.”

He also questioned the university’s intention behind the project even after a huge budget was allocated. The university, too, did not offer any explanation.

When contacted by the paper, the university said, “The planning and works committee at the varsity has approved the appointment of architecture for development of the centre on allotted land. Accordingly, the tender process will begin now.”