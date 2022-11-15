Over two lakh Indian students chose US for higher studies in 2021-22, reveals Open Doors Report

More than two lakh Indian students chose the United States (US) to pursue higher education in 2021-22 academic year, witnessing a 19% increase over the previous year, Open Doors Report published by the Institute of International Education (IIE) revealed.

According to the report, the record number was witnessed for the second year in a row. It said that nearly 21% of the over one million foreign students studying in the United States are Indian students.

“India is leading the globe in the number of students choosing the United States. It’s clear Indian students and their parents recognize the value of a U.S. education, one that prepares them to leverage their newly gained know-how to tackle the world’s challenges and readies them for future opportunities, whether that’s in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, or entrepreneurship and innovation,” Gloria Berbena, Minister Counselor, Public Diplomacy, said.

A US Embassy release mentioned that to assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers free advising services to prospective students both virtually, and in-person at eight ‘EducationUSA’ advising centers throughout India -in New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and two in Hyderabad. All eight centers are staffed by ‘EducationUSA’ advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best programme and fit from among 4,000 accredited US higher-education institutions, the release added.

Students and families seeking information about studying in the United States can access it from EducationUSA India app, available on iOS and Android devices. The app provides the latest information about the college application process and other details.

Also Read: AICTE launches engineering books in Marathi language for diploma, UG courses

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn