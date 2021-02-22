Over half Indian students don’t have internet access

“While 85% of urban household children who study in universities have access to the internet, only 41% are likely to have access at home.

A survey has found that majority students don’t have uninterrupted internet access. “Over 50% students (in both urban and rural areas) don’t have proper internet access,” the survey done by Learning Spiral, the online exam solution provider, noted. “While 85% of urban household children who study in universities have access to the internet, only 41% are likely to have access at home. Only 28% of rural household children have internet access at home. And 48% of remote university-level students do not have internet access at home.”

Manish Mohta, MD, Learning Spiral, added, “A challenge of remote learning is disparity in access—from electricity and internet connection to devices like computers or smartphones.”

As far as certain states are concerned, it found that while 51% of rural households in Kerala have access to the internet, only 23% have access at home. “In Andhra Pradesh, 30% of rural households have access to the internet, but only 2% have access at home. In states like West Bengal and Bihar, only 7-8% of rural households have any access to the internet, while only 18% and 21% (respectively) of urban households have any access to the internet.”