Over half Indian students don’t have internet access

February 22, 2021 3:30 AM

Manish Mohta, MD, Learning Spiral, added, “A challenge of remote learning is disparity in access—from electricity and internet connection to devices like computers or smartphones.”

“While 85% of urban household children who study in universities have access to the internet, only 41% are likely to have access at home.“While 85% of urban household children who study in universities have access to the internet, only 41% are likely to have access at home.

A survey has found that majority students don’t have uninterrupted internet access. “Over 50% students (in both urban and rural areas) don’t have proper internet access,” the survey done by Learning Spiral, the online exam solution provider, noted. “While 85% of urban household children who study in universities have access to the internet, only 41% are likely to have access at home. Only 28% of rural household children have internet access at home. And 48% of remote university-level students do not have internet access at home.”

As far as certain states are concerned, it found that while 51% of rural households in Kerala have access to the internet, only 23% have access at home. “In Andhra Pradesh, 30% of rural households have access to the internet, but only 2% have access at home. In states like West Bengal and Bihar, only 7-8% of rural households have any access to the internet, while only 18% and 21% (respectively) of urban households have any access to the internet.”

