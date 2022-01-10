Over a billion questions practised on Toppr

Besides these subjects, there was significant activity in English grammar as well. The English language subject saw approximately 8% of the practised questions.

Edtech platform Toppr has said that more than a billion questions have been practised by students on the platform since 2013, when it was founded.

Zishaan Hayath, founder & CEO, Toppr, said, “Adaptive practice is one of the foundational elements of our tech stack. More than 1 billion questions practised means we have as many data points to inform our machine learning engine. Such a milestone reinforces our belief that students find immense value by practising and attaining better results in their learning journey.”

Toppr has developed an adaptive learning product, wherein students start with easy questions, and the difficulty level increases progressively based on accurate and quick answers by them. Toppr said this means the proficiency level of students increases as they practise more questions.

Students of classes 11 and 12 made up 40% of the volume of questions practised in the last eight years, and the majority of questions were related to biology, physics, chemistry and mathematics. Toppr said these subjects together account for 74% of the questions practised. “The emphasis on these subjects is a manifestation of Toppr’s dominance in the competitive exam space such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET),” Hayath said.

Besides these subjects, there was significant activity in English grammar as well. The English language subject saw approximately 8% of the practised questions.

While we may believe that most students usually practise questions right before exams, this is not reflected in the data. The months of April and May, which see board exams and competitive exams taking place, saw higher student engagement than normal. However, the platform registered comparable student engagement in the remaining months of the year as well.

Grade-wise data also brings out interesting stats about the target subjects among students. Questions from Science and English were most practised across classes 5 and 12. “Only in class 9 did we see that maths topics are the most commonly practised questions,” Hayath said.

While 7.7 million students used the practice product late in the night, between 2 am and 4 am, students were most active on the platform between 7 pm and 9 pm.

“This 1-billion milestone is a validation of the trust that more than 24 million students have put in Toppr over the span of nine years for developing competitive edge in their preparation,” Hayath added.