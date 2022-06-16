Over 99% students clear exam Kerala SSLC exam, 44,363 students score A plus

More than 99% of the students who appeared for the class 10 board exams in the academic year 2021-22 have cleared it, according to the SSLC results announced by the Kerala government on Wednesday.

A total of 4,23,303 students cleared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam with an overall pass percentage of 99.26 per cent, state Education Minister V Sivankutty said here.

A total of 4,26,469 students (regular) appeared for the exam, he said.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 99.47 per cent and that was the first time it had crossed the 99% mark in the state.

While there was only a slight decline in the pass percentage compared to last year, the number of students who scored A plus in all subjects saw a very sharp fall compared to the previous academic year.

This year 44,363 students scored A plus in all subjects as compared to 1,25,509 last year, Sivankutty said.

While Kannur district, like last year, had the highest pass percentage with 99.76 per cent, Wayanad again had the lowest with 98.07 per cent.

The most number of students who scored A plus in all subjects were from Malappuram with 3,024 having achieved that distinction, the minister noted.

A total of 2,134 schools achieved 100 per cent pass percentage out of a total 3,059 schools from where students took up the exam. Last year, 2,214 schools had achieved a pass percentage of 100%, he said.

Sivankutty congratulated the students who achieved success in their exams and the teachers who supported them despite the COVID-19 crisis which prevented holding of physical classes in schools.

