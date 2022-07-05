Over 70% students prefer digital learning, 81.4% feel safe going back to school, reveals Brainly survey

Around 81.4% of students said that they feel safe about returning to schools, while 67% expressed excitement on returning to class, despite the spike in Covid-19 cases, revealed a Brainly survey. The survey further showed that around 56.4% were happy about the possibility of meeting their friends and teachers. The survey was conducted on middle and high school students to understand the generic sentiment of Indian students.

Furthermore, the Brainly survey revealed that 27.1% of students choose mathematics as their most favorite subject while 39.3% attributed it to be the most challenging. English emerged as the second most loved subject garnering 26.7% votes followed by science that stood at 24.3%, the survey suggested. Reflecting on the growing adoption of technology in learning, 73.6% of students polled confirmed that they use online platforms for homework and 30.5% said that they use gadgets regularly, the survey noted.

According to the study, as a part of classroom activities, 36.5% students said that they liked giving presentations, while 23.4% spoke in favor of debates. There was growing enthusiasm for extracurricular activities with 57.1% students expressing their liking for the same whereas 49% of students opted for sports as a favorite activity.

“It is a huge transition for students to return to classrooms after almost two years of shutdown. Our research shows that sociability is the primary reason why most students are choosing to go back to school. This also proves that technology can’t replace friendship and social interactions,” Narasimha Jayakumar, managing director, India, Brainly, commented.

Read Also: Times Professional Learning collaborates with SPJIMR to launch programmes on technology and management