Over 70 caste discrimination cases reported to UGC in 2017-18: HRD ministry

Over 70 cases of caste-based discrimination in varsities and colleges across the country were reported to the University Grants Commission (UGC) during 2017-18, the HRD ministry said on Tuesday. The data for the cases reported during 2018-19 academic session has not been compiled yet.

“Total cases of caste-based discrimination in universities and colleges reported to UGC during 2017-18 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students are 66 and 6 respectively,” a senior HRD ministry official said. “Cases are handled and disposed off by the concerned universities and colleges as empowered under their respective Acts,” he added.

The official said that the universities were competent to take all administrative decisions including preventing of all kinds of harassment and discrimination against any section of students. “The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) reported that no such complaints have been received by them from AICTE approved institutions,” he said.

The UGC had in June asked varsities and higher educational institutions to ensure that their officials and faculty members desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students. The higher education regulator has directed varsities to develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints and take immediate action if an issue in this regard is reported to them.