Over 60,000 Indians went to Canada for studies in first half of 2022

With Indians travelling across the globe for education, Canada remains the second most popular destination for pursuing academic degrees. According to the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) data, more than 60,000 students have gone to Canada for studying in the first six months of 2022. The presence of Indian students in Canada assumes significance in the backdrop of an advisory issued by the central government to the students there to remain vigilant amid a “sharp rise” in hate crimes in the country.

Before the pandemic, as many as 1,32,620 Indian students had chosen Canada in 2019. In 2020, after Covid-19 broke out, the number dipped to 43,624, before rising sharply to 1,02,688 in 2021, according to the MEA.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data analysed by Canadian edtech firm ApplyBoard, the number of Indian students studying in Canada grew by nearly 220% between 2016 and 2021. The edtech firm further stated that most of the students coming to Canada are choosing business programs as their area of study. The number of Indian students approved to study business and management in the country has grown almost five times between 2016 and 2021 (from over 10,000 in 2016 to nearly 50,000 in 2021), it said.

On Friday, India advised its nationals, including students, in Canada to stay vigilant and exercise caution on account of a “sharp increase” in incidents of hate crime, sectarian violence and “anti-India activities” in the country. “There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/ Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” the MEA said.