Over 60,000 children in India recovered from loss of learning incurred during COVID, claims XSEED

Nearly 61,000 students in India have recuperated well from loss of learning incurred during COVID, XSEED, a Singapore based educational platform has claimed. In a test conducted by the platform, the company claimed that students enrolled in the XSEED programmes showed 31% improvement in marks as compared to their previous year performance. Subject wise improvements showed that students secured 30% more marks in English, 26% in Maths, and 39% in Science in a span of one year.

The ‘‘Learnometer’ test examined over 61,000 students in 21 states, across grades one to eight since November 2022. As per the results of the test, communication skills of students witnessed the highest improvement at 47%. It was followed by comprehension skills, and problem solving skills at 36% and 20% respectively.

Furthermore, grains in the higher grades six, seven, and eighth showed a 62% improvement in scores. Students in these grades particularly performed better in English (81%) and conceptual understanding (73%). In the case of students who faced the most difficulty in understanding subjects earlier, a 55% improvement was witnessed in primary classes while 136% at middle school level. As per the Learnometer test even lower fees schools showed over 44% improvement in the learning outcomes of students after one year.

The Learnometer test is a 90 minute exam for grades one to three students and 120 minutes for grades four to eight students. It is a computer based exam which assesses skills in English, Maths, and Science. Beyond subject scores it measures three core skill areas namely- understanding, problem solving, and communication. The test claims to follow major international (including US Core, Cambridge, Singapore, PH Dep. Ed) and Indian (CBSE, ICSE, State) standards and syllabi.