Over 60 caste groups not under any quota, says Vanathi Srinivasan on EWS reservation

As the Supreme Court upheld 10% quota for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in educational institutions and government jobs, BJP national Mahila Morcha President and Coimbatore South MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan sought White Paper on the number of persons who have secured higher education and also got government jobs from unreserved sections of the society in Tamil Nadu.

She responded to DMK Organising Secretary, R S Bharathi’s challenge to BJP asking the saffron party to release a list of the communities that are going to benefit from the 10% reservation under the EWS category, and alluded that the quota will only benefit a particular section.

In a statement, the BJP leader said those who were not covered under any reservation can benefit by the 10% quota while Tamil Nadu already has 69% reservation for SC/STs, BCs, MBCs, SC (Arundathiyar), and BC (Muslim). Does Bharathi want to establish that only Brahmins are not covered under reservation, she asked the DMK leader.

Nearly 60 communities like Saiva Vellalar, Karkatha Vellalar, Nanjil Velalar, Arunattu Vellalar, Shaiva Mudaliyar, Shaiva Chettiyar (Vellalars) and Mudaliyar, Chettiyar, Reddiyar, Naidu are not coming under reservation category, she pointed out.

Srinivasan questioned whether Bharathi tried to deny this, or wanted that these communities do not require any reservation. “Are you saying that there no poor persons in these caste groups and that all of them are rich?” she asked Bharathi.

The SC upheld 10% quota for EWS category saying it was not discriminatory and did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

With inputs from PTI

