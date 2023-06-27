Over 50% students motivated to study abroad, unaware of application process: upGrad survey

Despite the high motivation to study abroad, 51.8% of respondents in a survey conducted by ed-tech major upGrad, said they were unsure of the processes, including how to apply, which exams to take, visa procedures, among other things.

As per the second edition of upGrad’s annual survey – Transnational Education Report 2.0, there is growing popularity of education loans among aspirants, with 31.2% of respondents relying on them, followed by 27.6% seeking scholarship options, and 21.9% still exploring various funding alternatives.

Nearly 64% of working professionals are keen to pursue master’s degrees abroad because the curriculum remains market-oriented and offers enhanced employment opportunities. The shorter course duration also leads to reduced costs compared to a bachelor’s programme, the report said.

Furthermore, around 45% of Indian students are now more open to exploring non-conventional study-abroad destinations, including Poland, Taiwan, Belarus, and South Africa, in addition to traditional destinations.

While the US remained the most popular study-abroad destination among respondents, Canada’s flexible PR (Permanent Residency) policies and superior higher education system remain a huge draw. High-quality education and job opportunities are the primary driving factors for Indian students aspiring to study abroad, the report added.

The data is based on aspirants’/students’ feedback from over 200 cities, which provide analysis of Indian learners’ interests and motivations for pursuing higher education abroad. Nearly 80% of data has been obtained from Tier 2 and 3 cities, including Coimbatore, Kochi, Agra, Visakhapatnam, and Indore among others.