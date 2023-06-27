Over 40% degree dropouts first generation college students, online learning way back: Wiley Survey

Adults who stopped out of higher education are finding their way back to finishing their degrees through online learning, according to Wiley’s annual Voice of the Online Learner report.

As per the report, 42% of online learners in Wiley’s survey were previously enrolled in a college-level degree or certificate programme they didn’t complete. These learners tend to see online learning as a quick, flexible way to help them rejoin the workforce, complete an industry requirement or achieve personal growth, the report said.

Nearly half (44%) of these returning non-completers identify as first-generation college students. Because they are the first in their family to enroll in postsecondary education, they may need additional support to complete their degrees and achieve their desired outcomes, the report said.

“There are more than 40 million students today with some college credit but no degree,” said Deanna Raineri, senior vice president, university strategy and market innovation, Wiley, said. “Returning to the classroom after you’ve stopped out can benefit your professional and personal success. Whether adult learners left school willingly or reluctantly, online programmes are helping them find their way back,” she added.

Online learners express strong interest in alternatives to full degree programmes. Two thirds of respondents said they are open to pursuing quicker, more affordable, non-traditional degree programmes such as trade skill certificates, industry certifications and non-credit certificates in place of college degrees, and most (83%) of these learners would remain interested even if financial aid wasn’t available for them.

These findings are aligned with those of Wiley’s recent Closing the Skills Gap 2023 report, which indicated 62% of human resources leaders are placing less value on whether applicants graduated from college, with most saying they would interview non-graduates who have relevant work experience, certificates from colleges or universities, and digital badges or micro-credentials.

While most online learners recognise their degree can help them reach their career goals and advance their job prospects, Gen Z is less likely than other generations to feel this way. More than three-quarters (76%) of all respondents believe a college degree can lead people to better jobs, but that percentage falls to just 55% among Gen Z learners.

Online learners remain open to at least occasional live learning sessions. Similar to last year’s findings, 79% of respondents expressed a willingness to engage in a synchronous virtual learning session such as an online or on-campus gathering at least one time per course, and half would welcome it as often as once per week, preferably on a weekday evening. Students find value in asking questions in real time and receiving better explanations from instructors during synchronous sessions.

Also Read NMC withdraws Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023; new guidelines expected

Some additional findings have remained consistent over the 12 years this survey has been administered. For example, career goals motivate online learners, modality is the most important factor driving educational decisions for online learners, students are price-sensitive, but they value quality, and online learners don’t want to stray far from home, with 70% this year choosing an institution within 100 miles of where they live.