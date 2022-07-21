Over 3,600 vacancies vacant for teaching posts in central universities, says govt in Rajya Sabha

Ministry of Education told Rajya Sabha in a written response on Wednesday that 3,669 reserved category teaching positions including 880 professor posts are vacant in central universities.

According to the answer to the question of CPI(M) MP AA Rahim, 988 teaching positions for SC category, 576 for ST, 1,761 for OBC and 344 PWD (persons with disabilities) are vacant.

Apart from professor posts, There are 1624 vacancies for associate professors and 1793 vacancies for assistant professors vacant in the reserved category.

Further, Rahim stated that the above data exposes the Union government’s dilution of the constitutional mandated reservation and of its identity politics of appointing a tribal woman as President as mere hollow appeasement.

In response, the government has shared the number of vacancies for which the recruitment process have been have been started, alongside a university-wise break up of reserved vacancies for which candidates have not been found eligible.

As per the response shared by the government, it seems that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Hyderabad and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are among the organizations which proclaimed the maximum number of candidates for the posts as not suitable.

According to the data, JNU has conducted the recruitment process for 22 SC, 10 ST and 33 OBC positions, for which, candidates were not found suitable whereas corresponding figures are 74 (SC), 66 (ST) and 14 (OBC) for the University of Hyderabad and 16 (SC), 11 (ST) and 6 (OB) for BHU.

“It is also a ridiculous assertion that in the present situation where there is huge unemployment the top central universities are unable to find anyone suitable. The government must promptly address this infringement of reservation privileges and fill every one of the openings in showing posts in the central universities,” Rahim added.

Overall, the central universities have around 6,549 vacant faculty positions, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education in Lok Sabha on Monday.