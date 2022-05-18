Over 3 lakh students in Gujarat moved from private to government-run schools; says state report

Gujarat school-level education has shown some interesting trends. More than 3.27 lakh schoolgoers moved to government primary schools from private institutes in the last seven years. Amid Aam Admi Party (AAP) slamming Gujarat’s education model and Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia visiting Gujarat schools in the state’s Education Minister Jitu Vaghani’s constituency and promising a “splendid education system like Delhi”, the state government released numbers suggesting a major shift from self-financed schools to government-run schools.

The Gujarat government has further claimed that the government-run schools have provided state-of-the-art educational facilities and other infrastructural facilities integrated with technology making students leave private schools for government education facilities.

The official release further claimed that in the city of Ahmedabad, in the last seven years, more than 40,000 students have shifted from private to government schools. Moreover, nearly 61,000 students had been admitted to over 32000 government primary schools across the state, in the academic session 2021-22.

An IE report in August 2021 states that in the last seven years The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board was flooded with recommendation letters by MLAs from both BJP and Congress for admission of children from their constituencies in different classes of AMC run-schools. Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of students shifting from private schools to government-run primary schools in Gujarat from 2014-15

The state government in its release further said that the state government schools are provided with the pre-education kit, 3D education chart, a science and maths lab with a working model, a digital planetarium, a future classroom, a false ceiling, multiplay station, and outdoor rubber mat, indoor mat, whiteboard, sports kit and library to the students admitted there.

Moreover, highly qualified teachers, an increase in infrastructure facilities as well as the benefits offered by the government are making parents inclined towards government schools in the state, Administrative Officer of Ahmedabad Municipal school board LD Desai, in the release stated.

For the next sessions also, ahead of fresh admissions, teachers are visiting every area, meeting parents, and explaining the benefits of admission to government schools.

Sujoy Mehta, Chairman of the Ahmedabad Municipal School Board finds that with better infrastructure, technology-based education, well-equipped sports grounds, high-tech teaching classes, hygiene, and qualified teachers government schools are giving private schools tough competition.

Moreover, the waiting list at government schools even in the current year is proof of the goodwill of government schools, he explained. Over the last few years, the Ahmedabad municipal schools is witnessing a waiting list above 200 despite adding the second section in several schools.