Over 27.3 million people need digital skill training in cloud technologies in India, says AWS

According to a senior Amazon Web Services (AWS) official, more than 27 million people in India need to be equipped with digital skills especially in cloud related technologies to unlock $1 trillion digital economy potential by 2025 as well as to enable the country to compete at global level.

“It has an opportunity, not just to have financial impact for the country, but also to enable more people to participate in the digital economy as well. We think that the three of the top five digital skills in 2025 will be cloud related. Cloud is not just a business issue. I think it’s also an opportunity to continue to help India compete on the global stage,” Phil Davis, managing director- Asia pacific and Japan commercial sales, AWS said.

AWS has trained over 2 million individuals in India and continues to bridge the cloud skills gap in the country.

Furthermore as per Amit Mehta, head-business development for education and training, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), the digital transformation wave is a unique opportunity where India can be a global talent pool and drive a $1 trillion economy for India as well as for the world.

With inputs from PTI.

