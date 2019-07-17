Over 260 Kendriya Vidyalayas operating in temporary campuses, maximum in Madhya Pradesh and Kashmir

Three KVs in the national capital are also operating out of temporary campuses. (Representational Image/ Reuters photo)

Over 260 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country are running in temporary premises provided by sponsors, with a majority of such schools functioning in Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir followed by Bihar, according to HRD Ministry officials.

There are 1,206 KVs run in India by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, while three such schools are operational abroad.

“As on date, 266 KVs are running in the temporary infrastructure provided by sponsors. As per the norms of KVS, due to lack of permanent buildings, teaching-learning process is affected,” a senior ministry official said.

“Construction of permanent buildings for KVs is a continuous process, which depends upon identification of suitable land, completion of lease formalities in favour of KVS by the sponsoring authorities, submission of drawings and estimates by construction agency besides availability of funds and requisite approvals,” the official added.

Of the 266 schools functioning out of temporary premises, 21 are in Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir each. It is followed by Bihar which has 17 such schools.

“Buildings are under construction for 107 schools, while the buildings are in under planning for 98 schools. The land is yet to be transferred by the sponsoring authorities for 67 schools,” the official said.

Three KVs in the national capital are also operating out of temporary campuses.

While permanent buildings for 27 KVs were sanctioned during 2016-17, 11 of them were approved the next year. “Permanent buildings for 51 KVs were sanctioned during 2018-19. No building has been sanctioned in 2019 so far for any KV,” the official said.