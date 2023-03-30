Over 22 lakh learners takes ‘Foundational Literacy, Numeracy Test’ Under Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.

The Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) under Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme ) was held recently across 10 States and UTs in the country. The purpose of the programme was to evaluate the fundamental reading, writing and numeracy abilities of newly literate individuals. Volunteer teachers, including students from schools and colleges, facilitated teaching and learning activities, according to an official release.

The Nav Bharat Saaksharata Karyakram, is a scheme approved by the Indian government to be implemented during the fiscal years 2022-2027. The scheme is in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to target all non-literate individuals aged 15 years and above in the country, with a particular emphasis on females and educationally disadvantaged states. The scheme has five components: Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Critical Life Skills, Basic Education, Vocational Skills, and Continuing Education, as per the release.

Volunteer teachers, including NYKS volunteers, community members, students from schools and higher education institutions, and teacher education institutions will be involved in teaching and learning activities to effectively implement the scheme throughout the country, the release stated.

Over 22.70 lakh learners took part in the FLNAT event with the aim of being declared literate upon passing. Among them were non-literates aged 15 and above, including men and women over 80 years old who were proud to hold a pen. These learners were highly motivated to take the assessment test. The highest number of learners, 925,854 (comprising 591,421 females and 334,433 males), participated in Madhya Pradesh, surpassing the initial target of 535,000 learners, the release mentioned.