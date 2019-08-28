Over 15,000 MBBS seats, 75 new medical colleges: Centre embarks on biggest expansion in medical field so far

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (ANI)

In a significant development for medical education aspirants, the central government has announced to set up as many as 75 new medical colleges that will be established in next 2-3 years, creating a mammoth 15,700 fresh MBBS seats. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The Cabinet has approved 75 new medical colleges, to be established by 2021-22. This is a move to add 15,700 MBBS seats in the country.”

The move is attached to the existing district/referral hospitals under phase III of the government-sponsored scheme. The government further said that the addition of these many colleges will help to increase the number of qualified medical professionals in the country.

This will also help in improving tertiary care in government hospitals and also help in the improvement of government hospitals and also help to promote good quality and affordable medical education in the country, a statement by the government added. The government further said that the new medical colleges will be opened in under-served districts and will be built at the cost of Rs 24,375 crore. The government said that it is the biggest expansion in the medical field so far.

The government will set up medical in under-served areas with no medical colleges, with district hospitals that have at least 200 beds, the statement added.

While the government, in its efforts to improve the healthcare in the country, earlier approved the establishment of 58 new colleges along with current medical colleges in phase 1, it gave green signal for 24 under phase 2. As many as 39 medical colleges under phase 1 have already started functioning, while 19 others will be made functional in 2020-21.

The latest decision of the cabinet comes with an aim to improve the medical facilities in the country through its efforts to provide proper medical facilities to one and all.