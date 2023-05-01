Over 1300 companies tap NxtWave for tech talent graduates.

NxtWave, a platform that provides upskilling for software careers, has confirmed that more than 1300 companies have employed its learners, over the past two years. This reinforces NxtWave’s reputation as a preferred choice for businesses in search of exceptional tech talent. The platform claims that its students have secured employment in a variety of roles, including Software Developer, Full Stack Developer, Data Engineer, and Data Analyst, according to an official release.

Through its unique CCBP 4.0 programmes, NxtWave aims to upskill youngsters with in-demand tech skills and is nurturing a workforce to cater to India’s digital leap. By connecting job-ready candidates to companies. Companies ranging from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 giants like Accenture, Bank of America, Oracle, Cognizant and Goldman Sachs have hired NxtWave students, showcasing the platform’s ability to cater to the varying needs of diverse organizations, the release mentioned.

The startup is on track to create the largest pool of placement opportunities for software job aspirants by onboarding 10,000+ companies in the next 5 years. “India’s IT industry is set to grow three times in this decade. Our focus has been on getting the youth ready for this massive opportunity through industry-aligned training. Many companies have recognised the value our learners bring to the table. This milestone highlights that we’re in the right direction in addressing the skill gap present in the tech industry,” Rahul Attuluri, CEO, NxtWave, said.

Through its programmes, NxtWave is intended to provide opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to obtain for many aspiring software engineers. The startup has been instrumental in helping students, even those from non-computer science branches and non-engineering backgrounds such as BSc, B.Com, BBA, etc., to transition into IT careers, the release noted.

