Over 12,500 applications for ‘centenary’ chance exam, reveals Delhi University

University of Delhi has received over 12,500 applications for the ‘centenary’ chance examination, which will allow final year drop-outs to complete their degrees, a varsity official said on Thursday. In the centenary year, Delhi University has announced to give drop-out students a one-time chance to complete their degrees.

“We have received 12,677 registrations for the centenary chance examination,” D S Rawat, dean of examination, University of Delhi, said. The last date for registration was June 30, 2022. He further added that of the 9,331 candidates who have completed the forms, 8,095 have made the payments as well.

In May, the DU announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree. According to the varsity, eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight papers for semester-wise tests.

The examination will be conducted tentatively during October this year and March next year through physical mode. It will be held for theory and practical examination, and not for internal assessment, the university stated.

In March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that DU students who dropped out would be given a “centenary chance” to complete their studies and get their degrees. A proposal for this was approved at a special Executive Council meeting on January 28 held to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Texas Instruments launches WiSh – a mentorship program for female engineering students across India