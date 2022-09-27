Outscal plans to launch courses on data structure, eyes a turnover of Rs 15 crore in FY23

Game-based ed-tech platform Outscal plans to launch three months data structure programmes this November, Rup Kumar Sarmah, head, marketing and growth, Outscal, told FE Education. The expected fee structure of the course will range between Rs 40,000 – 50,000. “Currently we are in the process to create a content library,” Sarmah said. Furthermore, the platform aims to clock a turnover of Rs 15 crore in FY23. It also aims to onboard 1,000 students and 250 gaming studios this fiscal. In addition, in September, 2022, the company closed its seed funding round worth $1.5 million (Rs 12.23 crore) from venture capital firm Kalaari Capital.

Regulatory files accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that the company’s total revenue increased 5x to Rs 21.27 lakh in FY21 from Rs 3.73 lakh in FY20. The firm’s net loss increased 37.47% to Rs 10.97 lakh in FY21 from Rs 7.98 lakh in FY20. However, the firm has declined to comment on the revenue of FY22. “The audit result of FY22 has not been released yet. We cannot provide projected profit or loss of FY23 and disclose FY22 revenue post audit,” Sarmah said.

According to Sarmah, Outscal monitises through its upskilling courses which are offered to information technology (IT) professionals. Currently the platform offers two major courses- full stack programmes and software development programmes.“If a student pays before placement, the course cost stands at Rs 1.5 lakh, whereas post-placement, the programme costs Rs 2.5 lakh,” Sarmah noted. He further added that Outscal charges students 15% of their cost-to-company (CTC), after placement. The average course duration is seven months.

Furthermore, in FY22, the company enrolled 250 students and provided 20 placements, Sarmah added. In Q4, FY23, the firm aims to enter the United States (US). “In the US market, we plan to start a job portal besides collaborating with IT companies. There is a scarcity of talent in the gaming industry, and we want to focus on that” Sarmah said.

